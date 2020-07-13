Johnson: Face masks have a 'great deal of value'

Media player
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson on face masks
The government will be saying "a little bit more in the next few days" about advice on wearing face coverings to deal with coronavirus, the prime minister has said.
Boris Johnson said that face masks were an “extra insurance that we can all use” to stop the virus getting out of control, that ministers looking at the “tools of enforcement" for coverings to be worn by shoppers in England.
He said that masks have a “real value in confined spaces”.
