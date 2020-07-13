Brexit: Gove announces plans for new UK border controls
Michael Gove has announced "two significant new initiatives" to reassure businesses and people when the UK's transition period with the EU ends on 31 December 2020.

The Cabinet Office Minister told MPs about a new public information campaign and an “operating model for the border”.

He said they would make “our country more secure and our citizens safer”.

