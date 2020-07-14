Ashworth: ‘Ministerial muddle' over face masks

Media player
Ashworth: ‘Ministerial muddle' on coronavirus face masks
Labour's shadow health secretary said “it did not have to be this way” over government advice on wearing face coverings in shops in England.
Jonathan Ashworth asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock why it had taken two months to decide on making them mandatory, and why this would not be enforced for a further 11 days.
“All we need and want is clarity,” he told MPs.
14 Jul 2020
