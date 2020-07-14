Hancock: Labour ‘political football’ on face masks
The health secretary said he would take opposition criticism over mandatory face masks in English shops “with a pinch of salt”.

Matt Hancock said his Labour shadow, Jon Ashworth, used to offer “constructive engagement” but was now turning coronavirus policy in to a “party political football”.

Mr Hancock then set out how lockdown measures in Leicester might be changed.

