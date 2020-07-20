Boris Johnson on UK concerns over China's Hong Kong policy
Boris Johnson said the government would not “completely abandon” it policy of engagement with China.
The prime minister said it had concerns about the Uighur minority, human rights abuses and what is happening in Hong Kong.
Ahead of the foreign secretary speaking later on Monday about extradition arrangements, the prime minister said China would be “a giant factor in our lives” and the UK needed a “calibrated response”.
