David Cameron: Breaking treaty should be 'final resort'
Former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron says he has “misgivings about what is being proposed” in the government’s plans to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Mr Cameron told reporters breaking an international treaty should be “the very, very last thing you should contempt – it should be absolute final resort.”
He said the “bigger picture” was to try and get a deal with the EU and urged that “we have to keep that context, that big prize in mind".
