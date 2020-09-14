Brexit: Ed Miliband on Johnson and Internal Market Bill
Britain’s reputation for rule-making and not rule-breaking was one reason “we are so respected around the world” Ed Miliband has said.
Opposition to the Internal Market Bill was not an argument of Leave versus Remain but “an argument about right versus wrong”, added the former Labour leader.
He was responding to the prime minister opening the debate on the bill, ahead of a vote later on Monday.
