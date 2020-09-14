Miliband to Johnson: 'He hasn't read the bill'

A proposed law giving Boris Johnson's government the power to override parts of the Brexit agreement with the EU has passed its first hurdle in the Commons.

MPs backed the Internal Market Bill by 340 votes to 263.

During a heated debate before the vote, Labour's Ed Miliband criticised the bill, saying the UK was backing away from a deal the prime minister himself had signed earlier this year.

Boris Johnson described the powers as an 'insurance policy', and said that any move to use them would require a vote.