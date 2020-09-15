The government has a plan for “protecting, creating and securing new jobs” Employment Minister Mims Davies has said.

She described the digital, green technology and construction sectors as “growing and thriving” but said there were other sectors “that will take longer to come back”.

As the unemployment rate rose to its highest level for two years, Ms Davies said the government would be using “every tool we can to support people back into jobs” to get back to the record employment levels announced in January.