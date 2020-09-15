The Labour leader has set out his plan for “new targeted support” to help those who cannot return to work when the job retention scheme ends.

Addressing the TUC congress by video link, Keir Starmer called for “urgent talks” between the government, businesses, trade unions and Labour to set up new "national plan to protect jobs and create new ones".

He said he was making an “open offer” to the prime minister to work together, and said that his door was open.