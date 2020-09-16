Angela Rayner stood in for Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions and told Boris Johnson that the Labour leader had had to wait for coronavirus test results.

Mr Johnson said he believed the Labour leader had received a negative test result and asked why he was not present in the chamber. He said 89% of those tested get the result the next day.

In her first PMQs question as Labour deputy leader, Mrs Rayner also asked the prime minister if he could name the hourly pay rate of care workers in the UK.