The SNP's Westminster leader has claimed the PM does not know what is in his Internal Market Bill and that Conservative backbenchers do not want him to fight the next general election.

Ian Blackford asked if Boris Johnson’s legacy would be to lead the UK into breaking international law and to “break this failing union”.

Mr Johnson responded by joking that he was unsure from the question if Mr Blackford supported the union or not, and asking if he had changed his position on Scottish independence.