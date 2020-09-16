Boris Johnson on EU trade talks and Internal Market Bill
Boris Johnson has said he does not believe the EU is negotiating a trade deal with the UK in good faith.
Questioned by Labour MP Hilary Benn at the Liaison Committee, the prime minister said: “I don’t believe they are”.
He said the EU was expected to “negotiate in good faith and apply common sense” but the Internal Market Bill provided a “belt and braces safety net”.
- Published
- 56 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics