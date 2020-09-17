Almost two million people in north-east England will see more restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases, confirmed Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The temporary measures include restrictions on households mixing and pubs closing earlier at night.

The Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham council areas will be affected from midnight.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has criticised the government's policy on testing and tracing and said more must be done to prevent a second national lockdown.