Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended new lockdown guidelines which could see some people in England fined £10,000 if they fail to self-isolate.

He also urged the public to report people they see breaking the rule of six, which states no more than six people should be gathered inside, adding that he would call the police on a neighbour ignoring that.

And if people don't follow the rules, Mr Hancock said he would not rule out "more stringent enforcement".

The prime minister is understood to be considering a ban on households mixing, and reducing opening hours for pubs.

A further 4,422 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the UK on Saturday.