Labour's Anneliese Dodds on coronavirus spending
The shadow chancellor said councils were “being hung out to dry” and would be forced to cut more staff, as she criticised the government's record over the coronavirus outbreak.
Anneliese Dodds said the government should be “focused on job, job, jobs” in the wake of the pandemic.
And she claimed the Conservatives have “wasted enormous amounts of public money”, citing an example on spending on face masks for the NHS which could not be used.
