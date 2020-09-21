Coronavirus: Ashworth on hospital and care home tests
Labour's shadow health secretary has said the government must use “the time wisely” if there is any second coronavirus lockdown.
Jonathan Ashworth asked the Health Secretary Matt Hancock why he had given advice to hospital trusts “placing restrictions on the numbers of test they can carry out”.
And he said some care homes have had to wait two weeks for test results, while 200 homes have had an outbreak of Covid in the past fortnight.
