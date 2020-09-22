Coronavirus: Keir Starmer says country needs 'clear leadership'
Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of not having a "clear strategy" over the rise in coronavirus cases.
Responding to the PM's statement setting out new restrictions, Mr Starmer told MPs people were worried, and being told one thing and then "the opposite".
He said it was right for Mr Johnson to answer "a number of serious questions about the next steps".
