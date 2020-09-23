Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer cited the CBI, TUC, and the Bank of England governor when he asked for an extension to the furlough scheme.

Boris Johnson said these were “tough times" for businesses, and that the government was doing its "level best to protect them throughout this period".

And he quoted shadow education secretary Kate Green about not letting a "good crisis go to waste”, saying her party had been “exposed, the cat's out of the bag”.

