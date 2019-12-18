Starmer on voters trust in Labour on security and economy
The Labour leader has said the party's historic mission was to represent working people in Parliament, "and we betray that” by not winning elections.
Sir Keir Starmer said the party could “never again” go into an election “not being trusted” on national security and the economy.
He added: “When you lose four elections in a row, you have lost the chance to change lives for the better.”
