Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out the possibility of supporting another second Scottish independence referendum in the future.

He said the Holyrood election in May next year should be about rebuilding the economy and public services, and dealing with the pandemic.

“We do not need another divisive referendum”, Sir Keir told the BBC.

Pressed on whether Labour could later back another referendum, the Labour leader said "we are making our argument going into May that a divisive referendum is not needed."