The chancellor said it was "impossible" for him to predict the labour market, but added that the government needed "evolve our support” for jobs.

Rishi Sunak said the take up of the furlough scheme was a “surprise to everybody", and the new Job Support Scheme would help “large numbers of people and help protect their jobs”.

He was responding to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg who asked how many jobs would be saved by the scheme he unveiled as part of his Winter Economy Plan.

Chancellor unveils Job Support Scheme