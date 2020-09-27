Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden defends university fees amid student lockdown
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has defended full university fees during lockdown.
It comes as thousands of students are self-isolating at universities amid Covid outbreaks.
In an interview with Andrew Marr he said, "It's important for students not to have to give up a year of their life by not going to university, and they are going to university and paying the fees accordingly".
- Published
- 46 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics