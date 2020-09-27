Coronavirus: No easing of theatre restrictions
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said there will be no easing on restrictions in theatres in the current backdrop of rising infections.
Speaking to Andrew Marr he said: "We are working intensively with all of the arts sector and theatres to see how we can mitigate risks".
Theatres and other arts venues have been hit particularly hard by lockdown measures and social distancing rules.
