Talks in Brussels about implementing the UK-EU exit deal were described as “constructive” by Michael Gove.

He was in Brussels meeting European Commission Vice-President. Maros Sefcovic and they discussed the disagreements over Northern Ireland, prompted by the government's Internal Market Bill.

Mr Gove has said clauses in the Internal Market Bill, which the EU have asked to be removed, “will remain in the bill”.

He added the two sides would use “every second, every minute, every hour in order to reach agreement”.