The Covid-19 pandemic has “massively accelerated changes that were already happening in the UK economy”, the prime minister has said.

Launching a new Lifetime Skills Guarantee, Boris Johnson said it would “help people train and re-train at any point in their lives”, so the UK can “come through the crisis and build back better.”

He said there had been a "haemorrhaging" of adult education in the past, and vowed "to change that" by funding technical courses for adults who left school without A levels or equivalent.