The Labour leader has called for a "reflection" of "structural inequalities and discrimination", on the eve of Black History Month.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was "truly shocking" that black women are "five times more likely to die in pregnancy and childbirth" and asked the PM to launch an investigation into the issue.

Boris Johnson said he was “amazed” Sir Keir Starmer was ignorant of the government’s “urgent investigation into inequalities across the whole of society” and said it would be addressed in a "thoroughgoing way".

