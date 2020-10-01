EU sends UK 'formal notice' over government bill
The EU has launched the first step towards legal proceedings against the UK over the Internal Market Bill.
The European Commission has sent the UK government “formal notice” – the first step in an infringement procedure.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bill is a breach of the good faith agreement in the withdrawal agreement.
The EU has given the UK a month to respond to concerns before it takes further action.
