The EU has launched the first step towards legal proceedings against the UK over the Internal Market Bill.

The European Commission has sent the UK government “formal notice” – the first step in an infringement procedure.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bill is a breach of the good faith agreement in the withdrawal agreement.

The EU has given the UK a month to respond to concerns before it takes further action.

Read more: EU sends UK 'formal notice' over government bill