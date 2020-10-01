A ban on households meeting indoors has been announced as part of further restrictions for the north of England after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs he wanted the rules to stay in place for "as short a time as possible".

The shadow health secretary said clarity was needed about that timing, as some areas had been in local lockdowns for several weeks already.

Jonathan Ashworth also asked about financial supports for areas where people face more strict rules than in other areas, and about what action would be taken to stop crowding of city centres, public transport and supermarkets due to a blanket 10pm closing time for pubs.

