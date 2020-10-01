Areas around Merseyside and the Tees Valley face extra social distancing and travel restrictions in the fight against coronavirus, Matt Hancock has announced.

It will be illegal to meet in settings, such as pubs and restaurants, in the Liverpool City Region, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough.

The health secretary says there are “early signs” that previous actions are “having an impact” and that this is cause for some “small hope”.

Mr Hancock says cases are still rising, but the second peak is “highly localised” and rising fast in some areas.

