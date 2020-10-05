Coronavirus: ‘Thousands unaware if exposed to Covid,' says Jonathan Ashworth
The shadow health secretary has attacked the government over its handling of coronavirus testing.
Jonathan Ashworth claimed issues with testing were “putting lives at risk” as he called for an apology from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
He added: "This isn't just a shambles - it's so much worse than that."
Ashworth said nearly 50,000 contacts were not traced after 16,000 test results were missed through an IT error.
