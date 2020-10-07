Labour's Matt Western said universities across the UK were "struggling to contain coronavirus" with 5,000 cases in recent weeks.

The MP for Warwick and Leamington said testing facilities in Leamington were several weeks behind the return of thousands of students to lectures.

Boris Johnson admitted there had been “particular problems in some parts of the country", but the government would be “pursuing the measures we have outlined to bring them down".

