Covid restrictions: Make decisions 'with the north, not against us', says Lisa Nandy
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called for the government to make decisions on further restrictions to tackle coronavirus "with the north of England, not against us".
Boris Johnson is due to set out plans to MPs on Monday.
Lisa Nandy told the BBC's Andrew Marr that it was "very clear that we do need further restrictions", and said that Labour would back them, as long as appropriate financial support was in place.
