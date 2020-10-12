Johnson on three tiers of Coronavirus restrictions
Boris Johnson has explained a three-tiered system of rules to fight the coronavirus pandemic in England.
He said the existing rules were “complex to understand and enforce”, and national rules had been simplified.
The prime minister outlined the details to “simplify and standardise our local rules”, with “most of the country” in the medium level, but some areas ranked as having high or very high levels.
