Stopping tenants from having a pet is 'discrimination'

"Can a house or flat ever really be a home, if you have been forced to abandon a family member just to move in?"

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell says dogs "are equal members of the family" as he seeks to give tenants the right to keep a pet in rented accommodation.

He said landlord bans on pet ownership were "unnecessary", and such restrictions are "nothing less than discrimination".

His bill would make it a right to own a pet in rented home as long as a pet owners had passed a responsible owner test. He said government plans to remove 'no pet clauses' from its model tenancy agreement don't go far enough.

