PMQs: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer on circuit break and regional restrictions
The prime minister and Labour leader have clashed over policies for local and national restrictions to fight coronavirus.
Sir Keir Stammer said the PM had been an “opportunist all his life”, while Boris Jonson said “opportunism was the name of the game” for the opposition.
Labour have called for a “circuit break” across England to bring the virus under control, after the government announced a three-tiered system with regional restrictions.
