PMQs: Keir Starmer calls for Boris Johnson to back circuit break
The Labour leader has quoted a national newspaper claiming there is an 80% chance the prime minister will back calls for circuit break within a fortnight.
Sir Keir Starmer called on him to do it sooner to save lives, fix tracing and protect the NHS.
Boris Johnson said he could “rule out nothing” in fighting the virus, and called on the Labour leader to “change his mind” over backing the government policy.
- Published
- 54 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics