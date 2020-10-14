Robert Buckland on Brexit and Internal Market Bill
The Lord Chancellor has compared the UK leaving the EU as “akin to political brain surgery”
Addressing the Lords’ Constitution Committee, Robert Buckland called himself a “strong Remainer”.
Referring to the Internal Market Bill, he said he would “not hesitate to lay down his wig” and walk away if he thought that domestic laws and the constitution were “under serious threat from his own government”.
