MPs have to “show the way” and carry on attend attending Parliament through coronavirus, the leader of the Commons has said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs they had "a duty to be here doing our business”.

He reminded them they sat on the benches socially distanced, with markings on the floor to keep them apart, and people were wearing masks.

Despite calls for a virtual Parliament, Mr Rees-Mogg said "suggesting democratic accountability was not an essential service" was an offence to democracy.