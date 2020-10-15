Jacob Rees Mogg on England Wales travel restrictions
Travel bans between England and Wales would be “unconstitutional” and would put police in an “invidious position” says Jacob Rees-Mogg.
The Commons leader was asked by Conservative MP Alicia Kearns if it would be “illegal” for the Welsh government to restrict movement between England and Wales.
He blamed those “voting for socialists” and replied: “What would you expect of a hard left Labour government?”
