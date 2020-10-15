Carden: 'Law rides coach and horses through civil liberties'
The Labour MP who stood down from the party's frontbench to vote against the government's Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill has explained his stance in the Commons.
Dan Carden said his party may "engage in good faith" with the law, but the government will "end up stringing you along".
He added: "You will end up in the perverse situation of condoning laws that ride a coach and horses through our nation's civil liberties."
