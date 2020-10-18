Andy Burnham: 'This is not just Greater Manchester's fight'
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has warned of the impact a "very high" alert level could have on people's mental health.
Leaders in the region have rejected a move to the highest Covid-19 alert level without more generous financial support.
Mr Burnham told the BBC's Andrew Marr that it "wasn't just Greater Manchester's fight".
Read more:Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics