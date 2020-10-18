BBC News

Andy Burnham: 'This is not just Greater Manchester's fight'

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has warned of the impact a "very high" alert level could have on people's mental health.

Leaders in the region have rejected a move to the highest Covid-19 alert level without more generous financial support.

Mr Burnham told the BBC's Andrew Marr that it "wasn't just Greater Manchester's fight".

