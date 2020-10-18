Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove says the EU is trying to halt progress on post-Brexit trade negotiations as talks stall amid disagreements over fishing access and competition issues.

This comes after he was presented with arguments made in 2016, before the referendum, and again in 2019, that striking a deal with the EU "wouldn't be any more complicated or onerous" than the work already conducted by the civil service.

Mr Gove said the UK was preparing for a range of outcomes, including leaving on what he described as "Australian terms", which would see trade between the two partners default to World Trade Organization rules.