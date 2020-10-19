Talks between the UK and EU, on the implementation of the Brexit withdrawal agreement have been “very constructive” says the vice-president of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations

Maros Sefcovic said the EU was “ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties,” but it was “not going to sign an agreement at any cost”.

He had been in London meeting the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove with a focus on citizens’ rights,