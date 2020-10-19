Brexit: Gove on UK not reaching trade deal with EU
Michael Gove said not reaching a trade deal with the EU was not his "preferred outcome” but was an “outcome for which we are increasingly well prepared”.
But the cabinet office minister said the UK had to be free to set its own laws and “free to thrive as an independent free-trading nation”.
He was updating MPs on the negotiations with the EU for how trading will operate after 31 December.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics