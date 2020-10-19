The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has denied religious leaders are "misinformed" after they criticised negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal.

Earlier, leaders of the UK's Anglican Churches warned the government its new Brexit bill could set a "disastrous precedent".

But the Archbishop rejected criticism of their knowledge.

He also said he “regrets" the former Archbishop of York was not sitting in the House of Lords with him.

There has been criticism that John Sentamu has yet to become a peer despite it his predecessors all entering the Lords.