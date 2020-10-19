Brexit: Theresa May seems unimpressed with Michael Gove's security plan
Theresa May seemed less than impressed with Michael Gove as the two debated Brexit in the Commons.
The former PM asked her ex-cabinet member about the state of security if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal.
Mr Gove claimed the UK can "co-operate more effectively" in many areas over border security outside the EU than "we ever could inside".
Watch her reaction to his response...
