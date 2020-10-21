Lord Sedwill, who was the most senior official in government until he left his job last month, has spoken out for the first time since he stepped down.

In a wide-ranging, exclusive interview, he told BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg there were "genuine questions" about how the government had handled the pandemic.

The former national security adviser also talked about the "ups and downs" of President Trump's leadership and the UK's relationship with Russia and China.

Downing Street declined to comment.