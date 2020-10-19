Matt Hancock: 'We must have resolve'
The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has said the government is doing everything in its power to support the NHS and invest in the science that will help control the virus.
This follows the introduction of the three-tier system across England which places different areas under varying levels of coronavirus restrictions.
Earlier on Monday, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford announced a two-week 'firebreak' across Wales to try to tackle rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.
- Published
- 41 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics