PMQs: Johnson and Starmer on coronavirus restrictions

Tier three restrictions are a “gateway to weeks and weeks, more likely months and months of agony” the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer claimed they brought “significant economic harm” but without getting the virus under control.

Boris Johnson said there were “signs of progress” in areas with restrictions, and that tier three measures were reviewed after 28 days.

